FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First of two cold fronts chills temps significantly

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much cooler weather has arrived in the wake of a cold front that moved through the area on Thursday night.
Look for lingering clouds and temperatures stuck in the 50°s today, but most will stay dry, other than perhaps a few sprinkles. Skies will clear tonight, leading to a cold start in the upper 30°s on Saturday morning. But overall, we’ll get to enjoy a beautiful weekend, with sunshine and highs in the mid 60°s on Saturday, reaching the low 70°s by Sunday.
Our next weather maker will be a strong cold front slated to arrive late Monday into early Tuesday of next week. That front will deliver scattered showers, followed by what will likely be our coldest weather yet of the fall season. Highs will struggle to get out of the 40°s on Tuesday and Wednesday, with widespread light to moderate freeze still appearing likely on Wednesday morning.
While that may be the only freeze of the week for most of us, chilly temps will likely continue through the end of the week, with another chance of showers on Thursday.
