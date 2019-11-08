FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool, mostly sunny weekend on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It stays cool and under the clouds into Friday evening, with temperatures slipping into the 40s for most WAFB neighborhoods by or before 7 p.m. Skies will clear overnight, setting the stage for temperatures to dip into the mid and upper 30s for much of the WAFB region by Saturday’s sunrise. Fortunately, sunshine through the day should warm temperatures into the 60s Saturday afternoon.
Sunday looks even better, with a morning start in the low 40s and an afternoon high around 70° or more under mostly sunny skies.
The region’s next cold front arrives early next week, with rain likely from Monday evening into Tuesday morning. At this time, we’re not concerned about severe weather and flooding will not be an issue either as most WAFB neighborhoods can expect 0.5” of rain or less with the event. However, that front will be followed by the coldest air of the season.
After temperatures in the 70s Monday, the First Alert Forecast calls for highs in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday morning will start off in the upper 30s for metro Baton Rouge, with the season’s first freeze arriving Wednesday morning. Plan for upper 20s around the Capital City region for Wednesday’s daybreak, with mid 20s possible along and north of the LA/MS state line.
This freeze event is a little early in the season for metro Baton Rouge; the average date of the first fall freeze normally doesn’t occur until Thanksgiving week.
The good news is next week’s arctic air will result in only one freeze. Another front rolls through into the region Thursday, bringing scattered rains back to the WAFB area as well as moderating temperatures. Morning lows Thursday are expected to be in the mid 30s for the capital region, with Thursday highs rebounding into the 50s.
A modest warming trend will continue into the weekend, with afternoon temperatures expected to reach the 60s by the following Saturday and Sunday (Nov. 16 and 17).
