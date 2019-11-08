Bike Baton Rouge campaigning for new signage on how to pass cyclist

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Close calls are a common occurrence for cyclists in Baton Rouge, says Mark Martin, president of Bike Baton Rouge.
"Everybody that rides here has close calls,” Martin said.
Martin says that’s one of the reasons his group is sending fliers to the city’s Drainage and Transportation Department. They ask for existing signs to be changed to say “change lanes to pass.”
“This is a safety issue for everybody,” Martin said. “Drivers will know what to do, bicyclists will know what they can do, but there’s no issue as to who’s supposed to share what."
Fred Raiford is the recipient of the fliers. He says he’s on board with the proposed changes.
"I think it gives more visibility for the motoring public and for the bikers who are in those areas,” Raiford said.
He says his department has been looking at which signs the group wants changed and is working to make the new ones.
"I've had some of my traffic people look at some of the locations that they've asked us to replace some existing signs or put in locations like Terrace Avenue, there's some on Goodwood,” he said. “So certainly we're going to have the signs made and see about having them installed."
Raiford would not commit to how long it would take for these signs to be posted, only that it’s part of the city’s MovEBR plan.
Martin says even if they’re not installed soon, he wants everyone to keep one thing in mind:
“No one on a bicycle wants to be in front of an angry and impatient driver any more than the driver wants to be behind a person on a bicycle,” Martin said.
