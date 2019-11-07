13-year-old shot during alleged armed robbery; 4 arrested

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Four men have been arrested after an armed robbery in Sorrento.
According to Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, say deputies responded to a house on Flamingo Road in Sorrento just before midnight on Nov. 5. A 13-year-old juvenile was suffering from a gunshot wound after an apparent robbery.
The victim was transported to a hospital where he is listed as a moderate but stable condition.
The suspect vehicle was located shortly after on Highway 22 in St. Amant. All four suspects were taken into custody.
Leon Taylor, 24, of Sorrento, Mason Nickens, 21, of Prairieville, and Nicholas Dykes, 23, of Gonzales, were all charged with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.
Caleb Brown, 25, of Baton Rouge, was charged with possession of a firearm by convicted felon armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder.
All were booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. No bond has been set yet.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.