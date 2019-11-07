WANTED: Woman accused of fraudulently using debit card, spending more than $9,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a wanted fugitive accused of fraudulently using a debit card to make more htna $9,000 in purchases.
Investigators with EBRSO are looking for Felicia Charles, 43. She’s wanted on nine counts of access device fraud and theft. It’s believed Charles unlawfully used a debit card to make $9,329.92 in unauthorized purchases/ATM withdrawals.
Anyone with information on Charles’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Those with information can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersbr.com, or download the P3 Tips app.
