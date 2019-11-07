Throwback Thursday: 11/7/2019

Here are some videos from years past that were put together by the 9Sports team. Enjoy.
VIDEO 1: The Southern Lab defense received Players of the Week honors in 1988 for its performance in the Class A Quarterfinal matchup against Riverside. The Kittens held the Rebels to just 18 yards rushing and came down with three interceptions in a 14-9 win.
VIDEO 2: Here is the 1988 rematch between U-High and Southern Lab in the Class A Semifinals. The Cubs claimed the 47-20 victory over the Kittens to reach the Superdome for the state championship game.
VIDEO 3: U-High sophomore running back Tommy Walker earned Player of the Week honors for scoring four touchdowns against Southern Lab in the 1988 Class A Semifinal.
VIDEO 4: Catholic senior Tommy Watson was the Player of the Week in 1988 after Week 1. He caught four passes for 76 yards and returned a punt 79 yards for a touchdown against Woodlawn.
VIDEO 5: Plaquemine and St. Amant were tied at the end of regulation in 1988 and the game did not go into overtime. Watch some of the highlights and hear what the coaches had to say after the game.
VIDEO 6: Glen Oaks cheerleading captain Kati Meaux was named Player of the Week after the Panthers played Capitol in 1988.
VIDEO 7: Here are some of the highlights when future LSU linebacker Devin White was in high school. This is from 2013 when White was a sophomore and North Webster faced Amite in the Class 3A Quarterfinals. White made lots of plays as a running back and linebacker but the Warriors came away with the 34-19 win.
