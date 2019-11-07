Sportsline Player of the Week: Zachary QB Keilon Brown (Week 9)

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - He was taking snaps with the varsity as an eighth-grader and 4.5 years later, Zachary’s Keilon Brown has earned another Sportsline Player of the Week award for leading the Broncos past Central.
Brown was nearly flawless with 17 completions on 21 attempts for 305 yards through the air and three touchdowns. He added three more rushing scores, averaging more than 10 yards per carry. Brown amassed 423 total yards to go with six touchdowns.
“At the end of the game, I wondered how many yards I threw, 'cause I felt like I completed a lot of passes to my receivers and I was like 17 for 21 and it’s not bad at all for me,” said Brown. “Probably one of the best games I’ve had.”
“That’s going to rank up there in top two or three,” added head coach David Brewerton. “I mean, the guy just had a tremendous night. Felt like he was very comfortable with the game plan and he was efficient and smooth in everything he was doing and really let the game come to him. And, I’m very proud of him for that.”
WAFB is proud to present Zachary High with our Sportsline Player of the Week award in the name of Keilon Brown.
