Southern Jags run away in second half

Shivers, who sat out last season after transferring from Siena College finished 6-for-8 from the floor and 2-for-3 from behind the 3-point line as Southern finished 31-for-62 (50.0 percent) for the game. Williams, who also grabbed five rebounds to pace the Jaguars, was 6-for-6 from the floor with Kuljuhovic going 6-for-12 from the field with six boards.