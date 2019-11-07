Southern Jags run away in second half

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jags men’s basketball team had an opening night win over Loyola of New Orleans 87-70 at the F.G Clark Activity Center.
Ashante Shivers made his long-awaited debut with the basketball team, he scored a game-high 18 points and four steals.
Senior Darius Williams added 16 points and transfer senior Amel Kuljuhovic added 15 points. Southern never trailed in the game but built a 38-33 lead at halftime.
Shivers, who sat out last season after transferring from Siena College finished 6-for-8 from the floor and 2-for-3 from behind the 3-point line as Southern finished 31-for-62 (50.0 percent) for the game. Williams, who also grabbed five rebounds to pace the Jaguars, was 6-for-6 from the floor with Kuljuhovic going 6-for-12 from the field with six boards.
Southern held a decisive turnover advantage, as the Jaguars turned over Loyola 31 times, scoring 32 points off turnovers.
Brendon Brooks, Isiah Rollins, and Osa Wilson each scored 7 points for the Jaguars, who outscored Loyola, 49-37, in the second half and held an 11-6 advantage in second-chance points. SU had 12 players reach the scoring column, capped by redshirt junior Lamarcus Lee Dunk with 1:41 remaining that pushed the Jaguars run to 9-0 before ending the game on 17-0 run.
The Jags will hit the road to take on the 2019 NCAA Tournament team, Murray State Races, Saturday, November 9 at 7:00 PM. Fans will be able to watch the game on ESPN+.
