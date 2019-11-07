School system breaks silence following arrest of former teacher on 60 counts of child porn

“The administration and faculty of Livingston Parish Schools are aware of the community reaction to the Attorney General’s investigation of a former teacher in our district. In compliance with the wishes of the Attorney General and to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of our students and their families, LPPS will not comment or discuss details of the matter until such time as the case has reached disposition. Our priority is the welfare of the children of this district and the preservation of a consistent, quality educational process during this stressful time. Thank you for your continued support.”