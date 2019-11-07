School system breaks silence following arrest of former teacher on 60 counts of child porn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish School System has released a statement following the arrest of Cynthia Perkins, a former teacher arrested on 60 counts of child pornography.
The statement, released on Thursday, Nov. 7, reads as follows:
“The administration and faculty of Livingston Parish Schools are aware of the community reaction to the Attorney General’s investigation of a former teacher in our district. In compliance with the wishes of the Attorney General and to protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of our students and their families, LPPS will not comment or discuss details of the matter until such time as the case has reached disposition. Our priority is the welfare of the children of this district and the preservation of a consistent, quality educational process during this stressful time. Thank you for your continued support.”
Perkins, 34, was arrested along with her ex-sheriff’s deputy husband, Dennis Perkins, on Oct. 23. Authorities seized evidence including photos of the couple naked with an unclothed child, according to a source familiar with the case.
The couple was in court Thursday morning. The hearing was closed to the public and all documents were sealed.
Perkins’ lawyer says “her understanding, her recollection, and memory of these alleged events is very different than what is being reported in the media.”
Dennis is also facing 60 counts of child pornography as well as one count of rape involving a juvenile under the age of 13.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.