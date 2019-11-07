Person reportedly hits pedestrian with car while fleeing from shooting

A pedestrian was reportedly hit by a car Thursday afternoon by somebody fleeing from a shooting. (Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas | November 7, 2019 at 4:14 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 4:14 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was hit by a car Thursday afternoon, reportedly by someone fleeing from a shooting.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7 is the 300 block of West Johnson Street. It’s believed the driver was being shot when they hit a pedestrian.

There’s currently no information about the condition of the pedestrian or the driver. Police and EMS responded to the scene.

