Outstanding Mature Girlz non-profit receives $10k grant from Walmart to help young women develop life skills

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - A Walmart associate in Central got a big surprise when she got to work Thursday morning: a check for $10,000.
Grace Guy is one of only 12 Walmart associates nationwide to to win the grant money. She nominated the non-profit Outstanding Mature Girlz (OMG). The organization mentors young women and turns them into successful adults. Guy has volunteered with OMG for the last two years. The organization educates girls about STDs, health and well-being, and also gives back to the Baton Rouge community.
“They do a lot of community service, and it’s young ladies, so that’s what really got my attention was the young ladies doing the community service,” said Sashika Baunchand, global executive director of OMG.
Walmart associates across the country were asked to share how they spark kindness in their communities by using #SparkKindness and #WalmartAssociateChallenge.
“Leadership skills, life skills, values, that’s what we base everything on,” Guy said.
The grant from Walmart is the biggest gift this group has ever received.
“Grace is a great example of how our associates, and the non-profits important to them, are giving back to their local communities. We’re proud of her and the work all of our associates are doing in partnership with nonprofits like Outstanding Mature Girlz to help people in our communities live better," said Store Manager James Grimball.
