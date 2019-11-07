Nick Saban on injured QB Tua Tagovailoa: ‘I’m not going to play the guy if he can’t move’

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Wednesday after practice that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be a game-time decision on whether or not he’ll start Saturday, as the number three ranked Crimson Tide host number two ranked LSU.
“Look, Tua’s worked hard to get where he has an opportunity to play. He’s been able to practice some, we still don’t know what his status is for the game. I’m not going to play the guy if he can’t move,” Nick Saban said Wednesday in his final press conference with the media before Saturday.
Tagovailoa sprained his right ankle against Tennessee. #2 LSU and #3 Alabama kickoff Saturday at 2:30pm CT.
