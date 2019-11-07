Leek and Butternut Squash Soup

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you are looking for a seasonal soup for fall, this recipe is your answer! Although it uses butternut squash, you are welcome to substitute any winter squash or pumpkin.
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 8 servings
Ingredients:
4 large leeks, trimmed, rinsed and sliced
1 (1½-pound) butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cubed
¼ cup unsalted butter
2 tbsps olive oil
1 cup diced onions
½ cup diced celery
½ cup diced bell peppers
1 tbsp minced garlic
2½ quarts chicken stock
1½ cups heavy whipping cream, divided
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
ground nutmeg to taste
¼ cup sliced chives
¼ cup chopped pecans, toasted
Method:
In a large stockpot, melt butter in olive oil over medium heat. Add leeks, onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic and cook 10 minutes or until softened, stirring occasionally.
Add squash and cook 3–5 additional minutes.
Add stock and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer approximately 30 minutes or until squash is tender.
Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly. Working in batches, transfer contents of stockpot to a blender and blend until smooth.
Return soup to a clean pot and bring back to a simmer over medium-high heat. Add 1 cup heavy whipping cream and cook approximately 5 minutes or until heated through.
Adjust seasonings to taste using salt, pepper, granulated garlic, and nutmeg.
Ladle into warm soup bowls and drizzle with additional whipping cream. Top with chives and toasted pecans and serve hot.
