KIRAN: Court documents sealed in Perkins hearings possibly related to child victims, sources say

Denham Springs couple back in court facing child pornography charges
By Kiran Chawla and Mykal Vincent | November 7, 2019 at 12:43 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 12:52 PM

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish couple accused of heinous sex crimes against children was in court Thursday morning.

The hearings were closed to the public and all documents were sealed.

Sources say the hearings were protective order hearings related to the alleged child victim(s). The purpose of the hearings is to obtain protective orders for alleged juvenile victims in the event either one of the accused gets out of jail.

Cynthia Perkins, a former school teacher, remains held in the Livingston Parish Jail without bond. She faces 60 counts of child pornography.

The Livingston Parish School Board released a statement Thursday, remaining tight-lipped about the ongoing investigation in order to “protect the integrity of the investigation and the privacy of our students and their families.”

Her husband, Dennis Perkins, a former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Deputy, was recently relocated to a state facility in Ascension Parish for “safety reasons,” a Department of Corrections spokesperson says. He is also being held without bond. He faces 60 counts of child pornography and one count of rape involving a juvenile under the age of 13.

Dennis Perkins appeared in court Thursday related to child porn and rape charges. (Source: WAFB)

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard called the acts “monstrous,” in a press conference where he says his office was “betrayed” by a man the community held to a very high standard.

