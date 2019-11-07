10 hospitalized in Okla. after receiving insulin instead of flu shots, police say

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. (WAFB) - Several residents and staff members from a group home in Oklahoma were hospitalized after an apparent medication error.
According to the Bartlesville Police and Fire Department, health professionals were at a facility for the developmentally disabled to administer flu shots. Authorities say they believe insulin shots were given instead.
“At some point, and we don’t know how it happened yet, the vile that contained the flu vaccine was traded out for a vile containing what we believe to be insulin,” Bartlesville Police Chief Tracy Roles told KOTV-DT in Tulsa.
Ten people in total - eight residents and two staff members - were transported to a nearby hospital.
According to police, the person who gave the shots has been practicing pharmacy for 40 years.
Roles says the pharmacist was being very cooperative, leading officials to believe it was a “terrible accident.”
Hospital staff say all patients were treated and are will be released soon.
