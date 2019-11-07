‘Grand Isle’ movie starring Nicholas Cage, Kelsey Grammer to be released in December

GRAND ISLE, La. (WAFB) - Grand Isle will be the title and setting for a new thriller starring Nicholas Cage and Kelsey Grammer.
The film is directed by Clint Eastwood’s longtime camera operator Stephen S. Campanelli, whose credits include such films as Million Dollar Baby, Mystic River, and A Star Is Born.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Cage plays an ex-Marine living on Grand Isle with his wife, played by KaDee Strickland.
Cage hires a strapped-for-cash handyman, played by Luke Benward, to fix his fence.
After a hurricane and a night of "greed, sex, violence and unspeakable discoveries,” Grammer is investigating the murder of Cage’s wife.
Filming locations for Grand Isle include Grand Isle and St. Francisville, according to Internet Movie Database (IMDB).
The film is produced by Raja Collins, Jeff Rice, and Jake Seal. Seal recently produced Blaze which was filmed in East and West Feliciana parishes.
Executive producers include Justin Begnaud, William Jallah, and Andre Relis.
Grand Isle is scheduled to be released on December 6.
