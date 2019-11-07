FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday to be significantly cooler than Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front continues to move south and southeast through the WAFB region through Thursday evening, with scattered light rains expected for the area into the night. Most neighborhoods will get less than 0.1” of rain, with many WAFB communities reporting little more than a trace between Thursday evening and Friday morning. Any lingering sprinkles after midnight will be gone by Friday’s sunrise for the capital region, although there could still be a light shower or two closer to the coast.