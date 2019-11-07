FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday to be significantly cooler than Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front continues to move south and southeast through the WAFB region through Thursday evening, with scattered light rains expected for the area into the night. Most neighborhoods will get less than 0.1” of rain, with many WAFB communities reporting little more than a trace between Thursday evening and Friday morning. Any lingering sprinkles after midnight will be gone by Friday’s sunrise for the capital region, although there could still be a light shower or two closer to the coast.
After highs Thursday in the mid and upper 70s, temperatures will steadily fall through the night and into Friday morning, with daybreak temperatures in the low 50s for Baton Rouge. While we stay dry Friday, it will be a cool one as clouds dominate, with temperatures remaining in the 50s.
Saturday morning will be a chiller, with sunrise temperatures in the upper 30s for much of the WAFB area. However, sunshine through the day takes the region into the 60s for the afternoon. Sunday looks even better, with fair skies and afternoon temperatures climbing to around 70° or so.
A stronger cold front arrives late Monday into early Tuesday, potentially delivering 0.5” to 1.5” of rain. At this stage, it’s too early to assess the severe weather threat, but the Storm Team is not anticipating a significant severe weather outbreak at this time.
While many neighborhoods will get into the 70s Monday afternoon, Tuesday morning starts out in the upper 30s, with afternoon temperatures in the 40s under mostly cloudy skies. Get ready for the first freeze of the season Wednesday morning, with low temperatures across metro Baton Rouge projected to dip into the upper 20s.
Like Tuesday, temperatures during the day Wednesday will remain in the 40s. Fortunately, the current First Alert Forecast anticipates only one Baton Rouge freeze next week as Thursday morning lows are expected to bottom out in the mid 30s for the capital area.
The extended outlook calls for a slow warm-up from Thursday into the following weekend (Nov. 16 and 17), with afternoon high temperatures back to 60° or more Saturday and Sunday under fair skies. However, that forecast also includes scattered rains Thursday and isolated showers Friday.
