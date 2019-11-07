FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Coldest temps of the season next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dense fog is impacting much of the area this morning, so allow for some extra drive time and remember to use your low beam headlights.
Most of the fog should dissipate by mid-morning with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers expected through the day. Highs will reach the upper 70°s this afternoon in advance of a fairly strong cold front.
Rain chances will likely peak this evening into tonight near and a little behind the front. In its wake, much cooler air settles in on Friday, with lingering clouds and temperatures stuck in the 50°s all day. But the forecast points toward another nice weekend, with plenty of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday and warmer temps by the end of the weekend.
We then look ahead to an even stronger cold front expected to impact the region early next week, likely leading to our coldest weather so far of the fall season.
Highs will struggle to get out of the 40°s on both Tuesday and Wednesday, with a widespread light to moderate freeze looking likely for Wednesday morning at this point.
