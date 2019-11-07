EBRSO explains why several years of hate crime data was withheld from FBI

The disclosure comes after WAFB reviewed data collected by ProPublica’s Documenting Hate project which shows the agency did not provide data between 2010 and 2015, with the exception of 2013. In 2013, EBRSO reported to Propublica that detectives investigated zero hate crimes. The spokesperson told WAFB Thursday, Nov. 7 investigators looked into at least one incident in 2013. The discrepancy was clarified to likely be due to a “clerical mistake.”