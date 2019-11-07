Corrections deputy arrested following murder investigation in Thibodeaux

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in St. Mary Parish have arrested an employee of the sheriff's office.
According to Sheriff Blaise Smith, Treyvon Burrell, 20, was arrested on Nov. 7 on a warrant through the Thibodeaux Police Department for two counts principal to attempted second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
The arrest comes as a result of an investigation into an incident in Thibodeaux. The investigation remains ongoing and further details were not readily available.
Burrell was a corrections deputy at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center since March of 2019. His employment was terminated immediately.
“No one is above the law, especially those entrusted to enforce it,” said Sheriff Blaise Smith. “My department will be held to the highest standards and anyone breaking the law will be dealt with accordingly.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.