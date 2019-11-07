Brusly Elementary comes up with creative way to raise money during Beat Bama Week

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - Brusly Elementary School has found a unique way to raise money for Beat Bama Week.
Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) President Blaine Rabalais says they started the challenge to help raise at least $2,000. They hung an Alabama flag, and every time an LSU fan donates, the flag gets a little lower.
“Every year we do a fundraiser and this year, we decided to do something a little different. We put a Bama flag up and the only way it’s coming down is if you donate. As soon as we get some leeway going on the LSU side and the flag starts to come down, we get a Bama fan to donate and it makes our goal higher and the flag stays up," said Brusly Elementary Principal Susan Cryer.
She joked about how some are not enjoying the challenge though.
“My goodness, take that thing down! That’s a disgrace, we don’t want it. How much money do I have to pay for it?” said Cryer, quoting comments she’s received.
However, Cryer says the fundraiser is great for the school.
“Every year, we throw a festival where they have slides and activities and everything for our kids and lots and lots of things throughout the year for our kids and our teachers. It’s phenomenal. We have great support from our community,” said Cryer.
Rabalais says they will fly an LSU flag this weekend if they reach $3,000.
Anyone wishing to donate can do so online here. LSU plays Alabama in Tuscaloosa Saturday, Nov. 9.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.