BRFD battles overnight duplex fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters were on the scene of a duplex fire early Thursday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, calls came in around 4:08 a.m. on Nov. 7 in the 9900 block of Avenue J.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find one room in one of the units on fire. The apartment was unoccupied at the time of the blaze, a spokesperson says.
The fire was contained in under 45 minutes, before it could spread to neighboring buildings.
