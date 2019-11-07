BBB warns of Netflix scam

Information provided by the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana
The Better Business Bureau issued a warning to consumers about a scam using a phishing tactic on the streaming site, Netflix.
The scammers will send an email to victims, claiming to be from Netflix. The email will even come complete with a Netflix logo in the letterhead.
The letter will read: “Hi, we could not authorize your payment for the next billing cycle of your subscription therefore we’ve suspended your membership.”
Underneath the message, a link reading “restart membership” can be seen. The link then asks victims to type their log-in and password.
The BBB says the email provides several other links, but none of them work. And the toll-free phone number for questions only has nine numbers, instead of 10.
Netflix said it will never ask customers for personal information, such as social security numbers, credit or debit card information, or passwords, through email.
Customers in other states have already been targeted.
Carmen Million, BBB President, warns consumers to be wary of any email inquiring or requesting financial information.
Any concerns over an email should be addressed by contacting the company directly by calling their representatives, however, no one should use any phone numbers provided in the questionable email.
If you still hvae questions, you can contact your BBB at 346-5222. If you feel you hvae been targeted by this or any scam, you can notify the BBB HERE.
