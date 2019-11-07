Baton Rouge physical therapist formally charged after clients allege inappropriate behavior during appointments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Prosecutors submitted a bill of information against Baton Rouge physical therapist Philippe Veeters Thursday, Nov. 11, formally charging him in connection to incidents involving several females who alleged Vetters inappropriately touched them and made inappropriate comments about their bodies during physical therapy appointments.
Documents show East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore moved forward with seven felony sexual battery charges for incidents occurring between November of 2015 and August of 2018. The incidents involved 6 women, records show.
Veeters was arrested Thursday, Feb. 7 after several women reported complaints of sexual abuse at his facility.
Several victims came forward after learning about Veeters arrest.
“I have prayed so hard and for so long that his man would not be allowed to hurt another woman. I was assaulted in 2018 and have been fighting for justice for months. I am so thankful that justice is finally being served for all of his victims,” said one of Veeters victims, who asked to remain anonymous.
Veeters owned and performed physical therapy services at Dutch Physical Therapy on Siegen Lane.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.