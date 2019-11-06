New Louisiana school grades and scores released Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Education has released progress reports for schools throughout the state on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
The scores are important in identifying struggling schools that need improvements.
- Of 219 schools identified as "in need of comprehensive improvement," 36% increased by 3 or more school performance score (SPS) points, 40% remained "generally steady," and 24% declined by 3 or more SPS points.
- 29% of other schools increased by 3 or more points.
- Struggling schools undergoing improvement efforts grew by an average of 4.8 SPS points.
- Other improving schools grew by 3.9 SPS points.
- 20% of struggling schools improved a full letter grade.
- 15% of all other public schools improved a full letter grade, excluding those already scoring at the "A" level.
In the WAFB viewing area, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana school districts saw improvements in overall scores. Pointe Coupee and St. Helena school districts saw a decrease in overall performance scores.
Use the Louisiana School Finder to find out how your school fared.
