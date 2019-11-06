FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Roller coaster temps and cold fronts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Autumn temperature roller coaster will be in full effect over the next 10 days as a series of strong cold fronts pass through the local area.
Highs again today will reach 80° under partly cloudy skies. Our next cold front will arrive Thursday afternoon. Weather model forecasts continue to trend drier so only sct’d showers are in the forecast Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay mild Thursday as the cold air from this front will be a little delayed. Temperatures will take a very noticeable dip on Friday with lows in the upper 40°s and highs only reaching the mid 50°s. A few lingering pockets of light drizzle will be possible Friday morning.
Skies will clear out by the weekend. Saturday morning will be chilly in the upper 30°s, but a warming trend begins by afternoon as highs get back into the 60°s. We stay in the 60°s through Monday when an Arctic cold front is set to arrive. Sct’d showers will be possible Monday mainly during the afternoon. The strong cold front will sweep through late Monday bringing a big time chill to the middle of next week. A big question remains if moisture will hang around on the back side of the front.
The overnight run of the GFS and Canadian models are suggesting a possibility of wintry precipitation early Tuesday. It is certainly something we will be keep a close eye on in the coming days. A light freeze also looks possible Wednesday morning as cold Arctic air continues to push south out of Canada. A storm system will bring slightly warm temperatures and a few t-showers back by end of next week.
