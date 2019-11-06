FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Roller coaster temps and cold fronts

Skies will clear out by the weekend. Saturday morning will be chilly in the upper 30°s, but a warming trend begins by afternoon as highs get back into the 60°s. We stay in the 60°s through Monday when an Arctic cold front is set to arrive. Sct’d showers will be possible Monday mainly during the afternoon. The strong cold front will sweep through late Monday bringing a big time chill to the middle of next week. A big question remains if moisture will hang around on the back side of the front.