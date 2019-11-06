FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold fronts moving through Thursday, then Monday

The region’s next cold front arrives Monday, bringing scattered showers Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning. Yet the bigger story with next week’s front will be the very cold air arriving on the heels of the frontal passage. The First Alert Forecast calls for highs Tuesday and Wednesday only around 50° or so. More importantly, many WAFB neighborhoods could see their first freeze of the season Wednesday morning based on current forecast model guidance. Keep in mind this is a 7-day outlook, so let’s see how the models handle this situation over the coming days. In the meantime, you should start thinking about what you need to do to get prepped for a Wednesday morning freeze.