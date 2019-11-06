FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold fronts moving through Thursday, then Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wednesday was another mild November day across the WAFB region, but the weather will undergo a change overnight and into the day Thursday. Clouds will be on the increase overnight, with a mainly cloudy start Thursday and mild daybreak temperatures in the 60s.
A cold front will slide through the state Thursday, bringing a few showers to the WAFB region by the afternoon and extending into the night. High temperatures will still reach the mid and upper 70s for the Baton Rouge area for the afternoon. While rain is likely for the latter half of the day, the Storm Team is forecasting area rain totals of 0.1” or less for most WAFB neighborhoods. In addition, there’s virtually no threat for severe weather with this frontal passage.
Whatever rain does come will be over before sunrise Friday, but it does get much cooler behind the front, with most WAFB neighborhoods staying in the 50s through the day Friday. Clouds will linger through most of Friday as well, adding to the cool feel to the air.
Expect a dry, cool weekend, but the sunshine will return, with highs for both Saturday and Sunday in the 60s.
The region’s next cold front arrives Monday, bringing scattered showers Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning. Yet the bigger story with next week’s front will be the very cold air arriving on the heels of the frontal passage. The First Alert Forecast calls for highs Tuesday and Wednesday only around 50° or so. More importantly, many WAFB neighborhoods could see their first freeze of the season Wednesday morning based on current forecast model guidance. Keep in mind this is a 7-day outlook, so let’s see how the models handle this situation over the coming days. In the meantime, you should start thinking about what you need to do to get prepped for a Wednesday morning freeze.
For now, the forecast keeps the region cool for the remainder of the week too, with highs in the 50s both Thursday and Friday (Nov. 14 and 15). The current extended forecast also includes scattered rains both days.
