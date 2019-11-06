CRIME STOPPERS: Brothers wanted on drug, weapons charges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently searching for two brothers wanted on drug and weapon charges.
Jashown, 20, and Malik Garrett, 24, are both wanted on several counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substances while in possession of a firearm and resisting officers.
Jashown is 5′ 11″ tall and weighs about 195 lbs. Malik is 5′ 9″ and weighs about 170 lbs. Both have black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information about the brothers’ whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867. Those with information can also submit an anonymous tip online at www.crimestoppersbr.com.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.