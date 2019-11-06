Boil water advisory issued for part of Juban Road in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A boil water advisory has been issued for a portion of Juban Road in Denham Springs.
The Ward Two Water District says it’s currently making repairs to the water supply system on Juban Road off Florida Boulevard in Denham Springs. To make these repairs, the water pressure will be reduced below the minimum standard set by the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The advisory was issued Wednesday, Nov. 6 and only affects customers on Juban Road from Highway 190 to the Louisiana Dental Office (27949 Juban Rd.), excluding Celia Gardens.
