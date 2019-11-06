Action Jackson helps elderly couple resolve issue with headstone

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Lucille and Wilmer Goodwin say they have been trying to get Louisiana Memorials and Signs in Walker to engrave her brother-in-law’s headstone since March.
“I went over there and paid $350. All they got to put on there is Louis. His name ain’t even on it,” said Lucille.
She says the date of birth and death are also missing from the headstone. Wilmer says without his name on the headstone, family members are not able to properly pay their respects.
“For them to have the graves marked where people can understand who they are and when they went there. It’s the only way for the lives that have been here to keep on having conversations and sharing with them,” said Wilmer.
Lucille says she’s hopeful the company holds up its end of the bargain before it’s too late.
“I hope I don’t die mad at them because I’m 90-years-old,” she said.
WAFB contacted Louisiana Memorials and Signs about the Goodwins’ complaint. A representative said their claim was accidentally placed in the finished file. They say they will have the tombstone engraved by the end of next week.
