5-year-old viral drumming sensation offered college band scholarship

ST. HELENA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A 5-year-old marching band sensation has his eyes set on college, though it’ll be several years before he actually sets foot in a university classroom.
Chesteron Frye, band director at St. Helena High School and student director at Alcorn State University, announced on Nov. 5 the college will award Jeremiah Travis with a scholarship.
Jeremiah began banging on things around the house when he was only 10-months-old, his mother Nicole Jackson says. Not long after the family recognized Jeremiah’s gift, his cousin, Kenya Brooks, a tenth-grade band member at St. Helena High School, began teaching him how to play the drums.
Jeremiah is currently a kindergartner and the youngest member of the St. Helena High School band. He’s been turning heads at halftime, on sidelines, and even at a New Orleans Pelicans game for his ability to keep up with percussionists at least ten years his senior.
“It’s mind-blowing every day,” Frye said. “Every single day he comes in and every single day he works. His work ethic is through the roof for a 5-year-old.”
Everson Martin, the director of bands at Alcorn, says what he sees in Travis is nothing short of extraordinary. He even went as far to say he’s a prodigy.
“Once I seen a couple of videos, I was like, hold on, we got to get in on this before someone else comes in and scoops him up,” Martin said. “Kid is amazing, so I reached out to Mr. Frye and Mr. Dorsey and they were trying to get in contact with me, so we just kind of went from there.”
Jackson says her son does not really understand what’s going on with his newfound fame, however, she’s happy Jeremiah will be able to pursue his passion in college.
"We were at church Sunday and the pastor said, ‘We have a superstar’ and he was like, ‘Who y’all see?’ He’s like, ‘What?’ but he’s like, ‘People keep saying you’re famous, you’re famous’ but he’s like, ‘Whatever.’ He’s just going with the flow,” Jackson said. “All he wants to do is beat his drum.”
