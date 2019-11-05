26-year-old man allegedly shoots 15-year-old girl in face after sexual disagreement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 26-year-old man is now behind bars after allegedly shooting a 15-year-old girl in the face following a disagreement involving sex.
The report from the Baton Rouge Police Department says officers responded to the 3700 block of Clear Court in Baton Rouge about a 15-year-old girl being shot in the face. Officer arrived to find the girl bleeding heavily from the face. Multiple witnesses reported that Jamie Gray, 26, was the one who shot the girl. Witnesses also reported seeing Gray run away headed east on Greenwell Street.
Officers were able to find Gray near the intersection of Greenwell Street and Lemonwood Drive. Gray reportedly fled from officers, who chased him. Gray was arrested shortly thereafter in the 5700 block of Beechwood Drive.
Officers were able to recover a discarded weapon that was reported stolen to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Witnesses reportedly told police Gray and the victim were dating. After questioning Gray, police say he admitted that he was trying to perform sexual acts with the juvenile victim before the shooting. Gray was unable to do so, which lead to the argument, police say.
Gray is charged with possession of a stolen firearm, resisting an officer, attempted second degree murder, attempted carnal knowledge of a juvenile, and obstruction of justice.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.