Spinach and Andouille Soufflé

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The idea of preparing soufflés intimidates most home chefs. However, vegetable-based soufflés are not as daunting as the dessert varieties. Vegetable soufflés also tend to be more dense in texture than dessert ones. These are especially perfect during the Thanksgiving holiday season. Your guests will certainly be “wowed!”
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 8 (4½-inch) soufflé cups
Ingredients:
3 (10-ounce) packages frozen leaf spinach, thawed and drained
1 cup minced andouille sausage
¼ cup butter
½ cup minced onions
½ cup minced celery
¼ cup minced red bell pepper
¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper
¼ cup minced orange bell pepper
1 tbsp minced garlic
salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
pinch ground nutmeg
1½ cups milk
8 eggs, lightly beaten
¾ cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs
1 cup grated Mozzarella cheese
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
Grease 8 (4½ -inch) soufflé cups with nonstick cooking spray then set aside.
Using a colander, squeeze out all excess liquid from spinach. Using a sharp chef’s knife, chop spinach until almost puréed. Be careful not to over-chop.
In a large sauté pan, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic then sauté 3 to 5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring often.
Add andouille and cook 2 to 3 minutes. Add spinach, blending well into vegetable mixture. Cover and cook 5 to 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Season to taste using salt, pepper, granulated garlic, and nutmeg.
Remove from heat, then slowly blend in milk and eggs, stirring constantly. Stir in bread crumbs and cheese.
Once blended, pour soufflé mixture into prepared soufflé cups and place in a baking pan with 3-inch lip. Pour 1 inch of water into pan to form a bath around soufflé cups. Bake 45 to 60 minutes or until a knife inserted into the soufflé comes out clean.
NOTE: You may wish to make the soufflé in advance and freeze it uncooked. The frozen soufflé can be cooked in the same fashion, but allow 1½ hours in the oven.
