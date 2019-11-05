Southern’s Skelton, Lunkins named SWAC Players of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton and linebacker Calvin Lunkins have been named SWAC Players of the Week for their performances against Alabama A&M.
Skelton was named the Louisiana Sports Writers and SWAC Offensive Player of the Week. He rushed for 238 yards and two touchdowns for the Jaguars. He added two more touchdowns through the air, including the game-winning toss to Hunter Register to lift the Jags to a 35-31 homecoming win over the Bulldogs.
Lunkins was named the SWAC Defensive Player of the Week for his 13 tackles. He helped the Jags hold the Bulldogs to just 71 yards rushing.
____________
____________
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
____________
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.