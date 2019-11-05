Police identify victim of fatal shooting on Rosenwald Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of 39-year-old Kenneth Coverson II.
Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department say Coverson was found on Monday, Nov. 4 around 9:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Rosenwald Road suffering from gunshot wounds. Coverson was transported to a hospital where he died.
Police say there are no motives or suspects at this time.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-786
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.