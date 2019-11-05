OUR TURN: Time to check those smoke detectors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Did you check your smoke detectors this weekend? Now that Daylight saving time has ended, the Baton Rouge Fire Department and the American Red Cross say it’s time to check those smoke alarms.
Mark Miles with the Baton Rouge Fire Department says it’s absolutely necessary to make sure your smoke alarm is hooked up and working correctly. He says house fires increase during the winter months, partially due to things like space heaters and chimneys not being swept.
The American Red Cross says that since just July 1, their volunteers have responded to 317 house fires in Louisiana. The American Red Cross recommends you install a smoke alarm on every floor of your home, test those alarms every month, and change the batteries at least once a year. The Red Cross also recommends having a good fire escape plan.
For more fire safety tips visit us on WAFB.com. That’s our turn, now it’s yours. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to YOURTURN@WAFB.com
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.