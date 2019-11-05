No evidence found of alleged rape ‘cover up’ by Murphy Painter, DA says

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - District Attorney Ricky Babin is putting to bed allegations that Murphy Painter, former candidate for Ascension Parish president, covered up an alleged rape 30 years ago.
Suspicions grew after an online publication released recorded statements allegedly made by Painter discussing a fatal traffic accident involving former Ascension Parish Sheriff Harold Tridico in the early 90s, as well as a case against a man accused of raping several raping.
Painter dropped out of the race shortly after.
Babin says he was made aware of the recording several months ago and immediately forwarded the clips to Louisiana State Police, who cited “insufficient” evidence to pursue. Babin says his office initiated an investigation into the allegations, including convening a grand jury.
The District Attorney’s office said on Tuesday, Nov. 5, they had found no evidence of any unreported rapes, or rape cases that were covered up and not prosecuted.
Babin says all cases currently and previously handled by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office and his office “are and were thoroughly and correctly handled based on the information and evidence known at the time the complaints were investigated.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.