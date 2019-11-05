Leaders discuss proposal to revitalize Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and leaders from Build Baton Rouge discussed a Plank Road Master Plan during a meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
The goal is to bring more business and economic growth to Plank Road. The proposal involves plans that would make sidewalks and intersections safer for pedestrians.
“This community deserves an opportunity to live and thrive and prosper where they live,” Mayor Broome said.
Build Baton Rouge plans to begin the transformation by 2023.
