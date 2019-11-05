Plaquemine man pleads guilty to fraudulently collecting nearly $500k in disability checks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A former Plaquemine business owner is facing a significant prison sentence after pleading guilty to fraudulently collecting disability checks from the Social Security Administration.
U.S. Attorney Brandon Fremin announced that Donald "Duck" Daigle, 62, of Plaquemine, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Daigle admitted to falsely claiming he was disabled and unable to work following a 1998 wreck. He also admitted that from June 2002 through October 2018, he concealed and failed to disclose to the Social Security Administration that he built Duck’s Quick Stop and Pizza in Plaquemine, which he opened and ran daily operations until it closed in 2009.
Fremin says Daigle also failed to disclose that he worked as a commercial truck driver and a forklift operator at a chemical plant.
Daigle admitted to knowingly and illegally collecting $457,460 in payments to which he was neither entitled nor eligible.
Daigle faces a significant term of imprisonment, a fine, and a period of supervised release.
