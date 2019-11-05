FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain returns later this week

By Jeff Morrow | November 5, 2019 at 4:58 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 5:16 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will continue to trend warmer over the next few days.

Afternoon highs today will be pretty close to normal in the mid 70°s. Expect partly cloudy skies today and tomorrow as the local weather stays dry. Showers and maybe a t-storm or two will be possible late Thursday into early Friday as our next cold front pushes through. The weather will begin to dry out and cool down by Friday afternoon.

The weekend will be cool. So if you are planning on going to the Southern home game Saturday be sure to have a jacket. Another cold front arrives Veterans Day Monday. This cold front looks to have some definite chill behind it. Morning temperatures next Tuesday and Wednesday may dip back into the 30°s.

