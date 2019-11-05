FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild temps until Friday cold front

The main story Thursday and Friday is the rapid approach of a cold front from the northwest. Pockets of rain could begin to pop up around the WAFB area Thursday afternoon, but the Storm Team expects most of the frontal weather will hold off until the evening and late night. Some of our latest forecast guidance suggests this will be a rather unimpressive frontal passage for most WAFB communities. Severe weather is not a concern as thunderstorm activity is expected to be very limited. Precipitation totals now look to be about half of what we were forecasting Monday, with most of the WAFB area now forecasted to get less than 0.5” of rain.