FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mild temps until Friday cold front

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There was little to complain about weather-wise Tuesday, and what clouds did develop during the afternoon should thin into the evening and overnight.
Expect a mainly clear morning start Wednesday, with sunrise temperatures in the low 50s for Baton Rouge. The Storm Team anticipates fair skies through the day, with afternoon temperatures climbing into the upper 70s for many WAFB neighborhoods. Thursday starts out dry with daybreak temperatures near 60°. Afternoon highs will return to the mid to upper 70s for most neighborhoods.
The main story Thursday and Friday is the rapid approach of a cold front from the northwest. Pockets of rain could begin to pop up around the WAFB area Thursday afternoon, but the Storm Team expects most of the frontal weather will hold off until the evening and late night. Some of our latest forecast guidance suggests this will be a rather unimpressive frontal passage for most WAFB communities. Severe weather is not a concern as thunderstorm activity is expected to be very limited. Precipitation totals now look to be about half of what we were forecasting Monday, with most of the WAFB area now forecasted to get less than 0.5” of rain.
Rains could linger into Friday’s pre-dawn hours, but should be coming to an end by or even before sunrise for all but the southernmost parishes. Temperatures at midnight are expected to be in the low 60s and fall through Friday morning. While midday and afternoon temperatures may rebound a bit, mostly cloudy skies through the day will slow any substantial warm-up, with daylight temperatures likely to remain in the 50s for metro Baton Rouge throughout the day.
Saturday shapes up to be mostly sunny, but quite cool, with a morning start in the upper 30s for the Capital region and an afternoon high just getting into the 60s. Sunday looks to be a bit warmer under fair to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s.
An even weaker front is expected to work north to south through the WAFB region late Sunday into early Monday, but with limited moisture to work with and weak dynamics in play, we expect little rain. Set rain chances at 20% to 30% Monday, with highs in the low 60s. However, what you will notice is a considerable cool down for the rest of the work week, with highs in the 50s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and only getting to around 60° Friday.
While the First Alert extended forecast is mainly dry Tuesday and Wednesday, scattered rains return to the forecast the following Thursday and Friday (Nov. 14 and 15).
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.