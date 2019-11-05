Eddie Rispone speaks at ladies luncheon with wives of Sen. Cassidy and Congressman Graves

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gubernatorial candidate, Eddie Rispone, spoke Tuesday, Nov. 5 at a ladies luncheon held by Dr. Laura Cassidy and Carissa Graves, wives of Senator Bill Cassidy and Congressman Garret Graves.
The event took place Tuesday afternoon in Baton Rouge. Rispone called out Governor John Bel Edwards on higher taxes in the state, and urged voters to try something different and put him in the governor’s mansion.
“We have to be on our game, we have to go out and tell people this is critical, this is once in a lifetime, it really is. We’re going to have a conservative House, a conservative Senate, and we need a conservative governor with some serious business skills, to turn it around,” said Rispone.
Early voting goes on through Saturday, Nov. 9. Election Day is Nov. 16.
