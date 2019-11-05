Coach Odums previews Southern vs. Virginia-Lynchburg

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern head coach Dawson Odums will preview Saturday’s home game against Virginia University of Lynchburg.
The game on Saturday, November 9, will be the Jags’ (5-4, 4-1 SWAC) final home game of the season. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
The Jags are coming off a big 35-31 homecoming win over Alabama A&M. Quarterback Ladarius Skelton finished 16-of-25 for 198 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 238 yards on 34 carries and scored two rushing touchdowns.
The Dragons are coming into the game after a 56-6 loss to the Hampton Pirates.
Fans are encouraged to wear navy or camo. This game will honor those in the military and will honor this season’s seniors.
