CFP Selection Committee set to release first College Football Playoff rankings of 2019 season

LSU is currently ranked No. 1 in the AP and No. 2 in the Coaches. Alabama is No. 2 in the AP and No. 1 in the Coaches. Ohio State is No. 3 in the AP and No. 4 in the Coaches. Clemson is No. 4 in the AP and No. 3 in the Coaches. Penn State is ranked No. 5 in both polls. Georgia is ranked No. 6 in both polls.