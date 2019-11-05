CFP Selection Committee set to release first College Football Playoff rankings of 2019 season

DALLAS (WAFB) - The College Football Playoff Selection Committee will announce its first rankings of the season Tuesday night.
The selection committee is made of 13 members who rank teams based on performance on the field, strength of schedule, head-to-head results, and more. The committee releases the rankings of its top six teams but only the top four make the playoff.
The committee comes up with its own rankings independent of the two major college football polls, the AP and the Coaches.
LSU is currently ranked No. 1 in the AP and No. 2 in the Coaches. Alabama is No. 2 in the AP and No. 1 in the Coaches. Ohio State is No. 3 in the AP and No. 4 in the Coaches. Clemson is No. 4 in the AP and No. 3 in the Coaches. Penn State is ranked No. 5 in both polls. Georgia is ranked No. 6 in both polls.
The special ranking release show will start at 8 p.m. It will air on ESPN.
Keep up with more LSU sports news, even when you’re on the go.
Also, check out our Facebook Page for more football and other sports.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.