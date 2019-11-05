Centreville students to be taken to different school after fire damages Finch Elementary

CENTREVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Classes were canceled Monday in the Wilkinson County School District after a fire at Finch Elementary School in Centreville.
Centreville Fire Chief Edward Harris says his crews were alerted to the fire shortly before 11 Sunday night. When they got there, he says the office area was engulfed in flames that soon spread down the hall.
Harris says there is extensive damage, and the fire marshal’s office was on the scene Monday morning.
No injuries were reported.
Interim superintendent Chavis Bradford canceled classes district-wide on Monday.
“Our preliminary assessment of the damages confirmed that the building cannot currently be inhabited by students and staff,” Bradford said in a letter to the “Wildcat Family” Monday afternoon.
Beginning Nov. 5th, all students from Finch Elementary School will be taken to Wilkinson County Elementary School.
“I wish to thank the numerous fire department and local law enforcement agencies for their effort to contain the fire and preventing it from causing more damage than it did,” Bradford said.
In the letter, Bradford said that he wishes to have school operations restored to normal conditions as soon as possible.
