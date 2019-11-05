Case delayed for teenage boy accused of shooting, killing his allegedly abusive father

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Anthony Templet, the teen accused of shooting and killing his father at their home in Baton Rouge, was in court Tuesday, Nov. 5. His attorneys were hoping after Tuesday’s appearance they would be one step closer to getting him counseling, but that wasn’t the case.
He pleaded not guilty to the crime Monday, Aug. 26.
Initially, Templet faced a manslaughter charge in the death of his father, Burt, back in June, but an East Baton Rouge Parish grand jury recently indicted him on a second degree murder charge. Family members say Burt was violently abusive.
The teenager allegedly told investigators he and his father got into a fight and his father was drunk and aggressive. Anthony grabbed two guns to protect himself and eventually shot his father, deputies say.
Templet was asleep in his room when his father drunkenly woke him up, according to investigators. An argument ensued and Templet says his father began acting aggressively and initiated a physical altercation that ended in the 17-year-old fatally shooting his father.
Templet’s attorneys say they believe their client suffered long-term systematic abuse at the hands of his father and he’s in need of help. Family members say Burt took Anthony from their home in Texas in 2008, when the boy was 5-years-old, subjecting him to over a decade of the alleged abuse.
Going into court, Templet’s attorney, Jarrett Ambeau, said the plan was to ask for his client to be released, but with some conditions so he could seek counseling and proper housing. Ambeau says the judge seemed open to the idea, but those plans didn’t pan out. He says that’s because the district attorney’s office didn’t share evidence in the case until late in the afternoon and that wasn’t enough time for his team to argue the facts, so the judge decided to delay further talks about the case until December. Ambeau says holding evidence for months delays his client’s day in court.
“Waiting is just a delay, and it’s an unjust delay, right? It’s a delay that robs Anthony of the opportunity to go to court. Today, we could’ve argued a bond reduction. We could have argued the case today. We could have actually put forth our reasons that we think he should be related today and get out there and start to get help and start to get better,” Ambeau said.
Ambeau, along with Franz Borghardt, are working this case free of charge along with the help of the public defender’s office.
The attorney says they hope to use the resources through the public defender’s office to get Templet housing and mental healthcare.
