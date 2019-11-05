BEAT BAMA: Special Preview of No. 1 LSU at No. 2 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WAFB) - It doesn’t get any bigger than No. 1 vs. No. 2 and for the first time since 2011, it is happening during the regular season.
No. 1 LSU (8-0, 4-0 SEC) will travel to Tuscaloosa to face No. 2 Alabama (8-0, 5-0 SEC) on Saturday. Before the historic matchup, you’ll want to check out our special program previewing the game.
Catch “Beat Bama” on WAFB at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The segment will air LIVE from Tuscaloosa. We will livestream the special on the 9Sports app and on our Roku and Amazon Fire apps.
LSU enters the game ranked No. 1 in the AP poll and No. 2 in the USA Today Coaches poll. Alabama is No. 1 in the Coaches poll and No. 2 in the AP poll. This is the first time in college football history that two teams ranked No. 1 in both the AP poll and the Coaches poll meet during the regular season.
LSU and Alabama will face off as undefeated teams during the month of November for the fourth time. They previously did it in 1972, 1983, and 2011.
This is also the 13th consecutive meeting between LSU and Alabama where both teams enter the game ranked in the Top 25. The streak dates back to the 2007 meeting. Of the 13 consecutive Top 25 matchups between the teams, seven have come with both teams ranked in the Top 10.
