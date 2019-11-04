4-year-old boy among Burbank Drive shooting victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies have not made any arrests in last week’s shooting along Burbank Drive that left a mother and her son wounded. Deputies on Monday disclosed the son is just four-years-old. Both victims are expected to recover.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 along Burbank Drive near Staring Lane.
The woman and her son were in their vehicle when people in another vehicle opened fire on them. Deputies say they believe the woman was targeted.
A third vehicle, not believed to be connected, was hit by gunfire but no occupants in that vehicle were injured.
The woman continued driving until she ran off the road and crashed into a wooded area off Burbank Drive near the University Villas subdivision.
