20th Mistletoe Market shopping extravaganza scheduled for Nov. 9 & 10

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The 20th Mistletoe Market shopping extravaganza is all set to be held at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales Nov. 9 and 10.
Mistletoe Market is a highly anticipated Christmas shopping experience. Organizers say 2018′s event attracted more than 5,000 families and more than 185 merchants/vendors.
Admission is $6 per person. Organizers say a portion of proceeds go toward organizations benefiting children in the Baton Rouge area. Parking is free and strollers are welcome.
HOURS
- Saturday, Nov. 9 - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, Nov. 10 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be daily giveaways, with prizes such as gift certificates for participating vendors and tickets for free admission.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.