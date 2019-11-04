20th Mistletoe Market shopping extravaganza scheduled for Nov. 9 & 10

The Mistletoe Market, a popular Christmas shopping experience, is in its 20th year. (Source: mistletoemarketbr.com)
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The 20th Mistletoe Market shopping extravaganza is all set to be held at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales Nov. 9 and 10.

Mistletoe Market is a highly anticipated Christmas shopping experience. Organizers say 2018′s event attracted more than 5,000 families and more than 185 merchants/vendors.

Admission is $6 per person. Organizers say a portion of proceeds go toward organizations benefiting children in the Baton Rouge area. Parking is free and strollers are welcome.

HOURS

  • Saturday, Nov. 9 - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 10 - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be daily giveaways, with prizes such as gift certificates for participating vendors and tickets for free admission.

For more information, click here.

