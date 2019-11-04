SU hosts ‘Prowl to the Polls’ to encourage students to early vote

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is hosting a few events to encourage students to take advantage of early voting.
They are hosting “Prowl to the Polls” on Monday, November 4 and Wednesday November 6 for students to early vote. Students will be given rides to the polls.
SU Votes began last year for the mid-term elections. SU Votes encourages not only the campus community but the overall community to engage in the process by engaging with and voting for the officials that represent them.
SU Votes is not just a Baton Rouge campus initiative but an SU System initiative. The SU System continues to have SU Day at the Capitol each legislative session, and was part of the inaugural HBCU Day at the Capitol this year.
Students gave out more than 2,500 SU Votes stickers at the Homecoming game, and were present in SU Votes shirts, providing info about the election, polling places and more.
School officials are encouraging students and staff to participate in early voting because of the Jackson State football game on November 16th.
The precinct in the FG Clark Activity Center will still be open, of course, on Election Day. This is for residential students who registered to vote with their on-campus address.
